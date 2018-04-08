Matson (NYSE:MATX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Matson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Matson in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,204.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. Matson has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.61 million. Matson had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Matson will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 17,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $536,233.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,926.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,215 shares of company stock valued at $934,628 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,262,000 after buying an additional 701,610 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth $4,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 115,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Matson by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Matson by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 91,839 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Matson (NYSE:MATX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/matson-matx-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matson (MATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.