Maverick Chain (MVC) Trading Up 106% Over Last 7 Days

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 47.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 106% against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, CoinEgg and RightBTC. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $2,164.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00683237 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00174841 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,860 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CoinEgg and RightBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.