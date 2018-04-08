Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 91,144 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,141,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,144 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Oracle worth $148,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 4,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 16,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.6% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190,256.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $2,310,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

