Xplore Technologies (XPLR) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Xplore Technologies (NASDAQ:XPLR) in a research report released on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xplore Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Xplore Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Xplore Technologies stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31, a P/E ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. Xplore Technologies has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.20.

Xplore Technologies (NASDAQ:XPLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. Xplore Technologies had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 0.54%. equities analysts anticipate that Xplore Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xplore Technologies news, Director Philip S. Sassower sold 12,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $36,418.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip S. Sassower sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xplore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xplore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Xplore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xplore Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xplore Technologies by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 273,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 119,211 shares in the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xplore Technologies Company Profile

Xplore Technologies Corp. develops, integrates, and markets rugged mobile personal computer systems in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products enable the extension of traditional computing systems to a range of field personnel, including energy pipeline inspectors, public safety personnel, warehouse workers, and pharmaceutical scientists.

