MCAP (MCAP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $950,202.00

MCAP (CURRENCY:MCAP) traded up 119.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. During the last week, MCAP has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. MCAP has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $950,202.00 worth of MCAP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCAP token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003394 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00680350 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00173951 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00050848 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MCAP Profile

MCAP’s launch date was May 26th, 2017. MCAP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,490,000 tokens. MCAP’s official Twitter account is @MCAPlabs. The official website for MCAP is bitcoingrowthfund.com/mcap.

Buying and Selling MCAP

MCAP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase MCAP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCAP must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCAP using one of the exchanges listed above.

