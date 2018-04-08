McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Lowered by Accident Compensation Corp

Accident Compensation Corp cut its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,300,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,776,174,000 after buying an additional 906,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,363,515,000 after buying an additional 1,586,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in McDonald's by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,288,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,413,646,000 after purchasing an additional 606,232 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in McDonald's by 15.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,058,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,846,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,074 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in McDonald's by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,835,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,812,747,000 after purchasing an additional 360,212 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr cut shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.99 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128,112.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $129.52 and a 1-year high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

