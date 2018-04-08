McDonald's Co. (MCD) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in McDonald's by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 1.5% during the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's by 1.6% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in McDonald's by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $129.52 and a 12-month high of $178.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $130,257.93, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase set a $184.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $191.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

