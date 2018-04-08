United Bank Has $1.92 Million Stake in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

United Bank trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. McDonald's comprises 1.6% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04. The company has a market cap of $128,112.80, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $129.52 and a 52 week high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 60.66%.

In other McDonald's news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.99 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/mcdonalds-co-mcd-shares-sold-by-united-bank-updated.html.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.