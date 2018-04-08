McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 5 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGRC. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $296,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $98,206.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,232 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGRC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.69. 195,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,615. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,291.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.77 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp is a diversified business-to-business rental company. The Company operates through four business segments: modular building and portable storage segment (Mobile Modular); electronic test equipment segment (TRS-RenTelco); a subsidiary providing containment solutions for the storage of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids and solids segment (Adler Tanks), and a subsidiary classroom manufacturing business selling modular buildings used primarily as classrooms in California (Enviroplex).

