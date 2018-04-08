McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Earns News Impact Score of 0.16

News headlines about McKesson (NYSE:MCK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. McKesson earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.8533006233907 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Shares of MCK stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.71. 2,012,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,881. The firm has a market cap of $28,827.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. McKesson has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.49. McKesson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.74.

In other McKesson news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $211,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/mckesson-mck-earns-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-16-updated-updated.html.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation is a healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology company. The Company provides medicines, medical products and healthcare services by partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare.

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.