MDC (MDC) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

MDC (NYSE: MDC) is one of 20 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MDC to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

MDC pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. MDC pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Operative builders” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 19.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MDC has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares MDC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDC 5.50% 11.00% 5.82% MDC Competitors 2.26% 7.08% 5.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of MDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of MDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDC and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDC $2.58 billion $141.83 million 11.17 MDC Competitors $4.16 billion $217.90 million 13.99

MDC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MDC. MDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

MDC has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDC’s rivals have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MDC and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDC 1 5 1 0 2.00 MDC Competitors 240 915 802 52 2.33

MDC presently has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.35%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 12.38%. Given MDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MDC is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

MDC beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

MDC Company Profile

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, and Virginia. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.