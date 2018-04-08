MDC Partners (MDCA) Stake Raised by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 157.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.17% of MDC Partners worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MDC Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MDC Partners by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MDC Partners by 19.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MDC Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MDC Partners by 185.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

MDCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MDC Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

NASDAQ MDCA opened at $7.05 on Friday. MDC Partners has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $417.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.59.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. MDC Partners had a net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that MDC Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDC Partners Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

