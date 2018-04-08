Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $655,000 Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,956 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.90.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4,988.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $91.67.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.47 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Dykstra sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $983,736.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 5,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $461,424.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $993,883.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21 shares of company stock worth $1,170 and have sold 30,676 shares worth $2,687,566. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

