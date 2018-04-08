MediBloc Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (MED)

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One MediBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Coinrail. MediBloc has a total market capitalization of $45.10 million and approximately $403,200.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediBloc has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,002.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.31 or 0.05716650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.88 or 0.09361320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.01680250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.02465780 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00201884 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00598564 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00073581 BTC.

MediBloc Profile

MediBloc (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 coins and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 coins. MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediBloc is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mediterranean Coin (MED) is a uses a hybrid algorithm of Scrypt and SHA-256 – in order to limit the ability of large miners to jump on a network and increase the hashing power disproportionately. 200 million currency units are set to be mined. “

MediBloc Coin Trading

MediBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail and Gate.io. It is not possible to purchase MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

