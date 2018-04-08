BidaskClub Lowers MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Buy

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 47,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 1,645.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 27,340 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/medicinova-mnov-cut-to-buy-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.