SunTrust Banks Comments on MediWound’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for MediWound in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Nudell expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 234.12% and a negative net margin of 887.38%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo reduced their price objective on MediWound from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on MediWound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 26,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,322. MediWound has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.41, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of -0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $1,538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $2,140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in MediWound by 5,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 754,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 739,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MediWound by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

