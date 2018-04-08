Medley Management (MDLY) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.02

Media headlines about Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Medley Management earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 47.4745972797939 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Medley Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

MDLY remained flat at $$5.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,583. The firm has a market cap of $32.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Medley Management has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Medley Management had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

