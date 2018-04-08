MEDNAX (MD) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

News articles about MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MEDNAX earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.0486020622409 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

MD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Stephens set a $62.00 price target on MEDNAX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group set a $50.00 price objective on MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. 423,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,093. The company has a market cap of $5,236.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.23. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $910.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $175,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “MEDNAX (MD) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/mednax-md-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-16-updated.html.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.