MEMBERS Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,346 Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,346 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80,725.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $199.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.91, for a total transaction of $560,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $5,761,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 746,209 shares in the company, valued at $143,316,900.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,859 shares of company stock worth $19,238,290. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.39.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

