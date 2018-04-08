Clayton Williams Energy (CWEI) vs. Memorial Production Partners (NASDAQ:MEMP) Financial Analysis

Memorial Production Partners (NASDAQ: MEMP) and Clayton Williams Energy (NYSE:CWEI) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Memorial Production Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Clayton Williams Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Memorial Production Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Clayton Williams Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Memorial Production Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 46.2%. Clayton Williams Energy does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Memorial Production Partners and Clayton Williams Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Memorial Production Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Clayton Williams Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Memorial Production Partners and Clayton Williams Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Memorial Production Partners -395.31% -496.55% -58.07% Clayton Williams Energy -16.83% -63.50% -7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Memorial Production Partners and Clayton Williams Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Memorial Production Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clayton Williams Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clayton Williams Energy beats Memorial Production Partners on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Memorial Production Partners

Memorial Production Partners LP (the Partnership) owns, acquires and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Partnership is owned by its limited partners and general partner. Its general partner is responsible for managing all of the Partnership’s operations and activities. The Partnership operates in the acquisition, exploitation, development and production of oil and natural gas properties segment. Its business activities are conducted through Memorial Production Operating LLC (OLLC) and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its assets consist primarily of producing oil and natural gas properties, and are located in East Texas/Louisiana, Rockies, Offshore Southern California, Permian Basin and South Texas. Most of its oil and natural gas properties are located in oil and natural gas reservoirs with geologic characteristics and production profiles and capital requirements.

About Clayton Williams Energy

Clayton Williams Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for and production of oil and natural gas primarily in its core area in Southern Reeves County, Texas. The Company operates through two segments: oil and gas exploration and production, and contract drilling services. The Company focuses on developmental drilling in prolific oil shale provinces. The Company has holdings in the oil shale plays in the United States, the Wolfcamp Shale in the Southern Delaware Basin of West Texas. Its exploration program consists of generating exploratory prospects, leasing the acreage related to these prospects, drilling exploratory wells on these prospects to determine if recoverable oil and gas reserves exist, drilling developmental wells on these prospects and producing and selling any resulting oil and gas production. The Permian Basin is a sedimentary basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico.

