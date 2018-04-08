Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 3,105 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. DZ Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Shares of MRK opened at $53.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143,868.70, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $66.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $3,697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,458.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $5,026,025 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

