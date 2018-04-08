Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) PT Set at $65.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) received a $65.00 target price from research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $143,868.70, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $3,697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,458.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,025. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 748.1% in the 2nd quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/merck-co-inc-mrk-pt-set-at-65-00-by-bmo-capital-markets.html.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.