Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Merck Group (FRA:MRK)

Merck Group (FRA:MRK) has been given a €85.00 ($104.94) target price by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($137.04) price objective on Merck Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($108.64) price objective on Merck Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($141.98) price objective on Merck Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Societe Generale set a €88.00 ($108.64) price objective on Merck Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on Merck Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.32 ($123.85).

FRA MRK traded down €0.20 ($0.25) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €80.50 ($99.38). 476,617 shares of the company traded hands. Merck Group has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($94.57) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($141.98).

Merck Group Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

