Mercury (MER) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $17.73 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002551 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. In the last week, Mercury has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00674598 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00178601 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036401 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00049488 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is not presently possible to buy Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

