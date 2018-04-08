Mercury Systems (MRCY) and Hubbell (HUBB) Financial Review

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) and Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Mercury Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Hubbell shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Mercury Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hubbell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hubbell pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mercury Systems does not pay a dividend. Hubbell pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mercury Systems and Hubbell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury Systems 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hubbell 0 1 5 0 2.83

Mercury Systems presently has a consensus price target of $55.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.06%. Hubbell has a consensus price target of $152.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.48%. Given Hubbell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hubbell is more favorable than Mercury Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercury Systems and Hubbell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury Systems $408.59 million 5.62 $24.87 million $0.95 50.06 Hubbell $3.67 billion 1.75 $243.10 million $5.93 19.80

Hubbell has higher revenue and earnings than Mercury Systems. Hubbell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercury Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury Systems and Hubbell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury Systems 9.61% 6.32% 5.34% Hubbell 6.63% 20.16% 8.97%

Risk & Volatility

Mercury Systems has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hubbell has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hubbell beats Mercury Systems on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway. The company also designs, markets, and licenses software and middleware environments under the MultiCore Plus name to accelerate development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. In addition, it offers hardware products, including components, such as power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.