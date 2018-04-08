Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $631,000 in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,104,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600,840 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 60,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr upgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.87 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo raised their price target on Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.04 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.99.

NYSE:MO opened at $63.85 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $122,654.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,631.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

