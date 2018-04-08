Merlin Entertainments (MERLY) versus AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Financial Review

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) and Merlin Entertainments (OTCMKTS:MERLY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of AMC Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Merlin Entertainments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of AMC Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AMC Entertainment and Merlin Entertainments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMC Entertainment 1 4 8 0 2.54 Merlin Entertainments 0 1 1 0 2.50

AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $23.68, suggesting a potential upside of 43.96%. Given AMC Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AMC Entertainment is more favorable than Merlin Entertainments.

Dividends

AMC Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Merlin Entertainments pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. AMC Entertainment pays out -89.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merlin Entertainments pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AMC Entertainment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares AMC Entertainment and Merlin Entertainments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMC Entertainment -9.59% -6.04% -1.47% Merlin Entertainments N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

AMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merlin Entertainments has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMC Entertainment and Merlin Entertainments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMC Entertainment $5.08 billion 0.41 -$487.20 million ($0.89) -18.48 Merlin Entertainments $2.05 billion 2.46 $285.96 million $0.56 17.75

Merlin Entertainments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AMC Entertainment. AMC Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merlin Entertainments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AMC Entertainment beats Merlin Entertainments on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc. (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc. (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors. The Company also offers a range of food and beverage items, which include popcorn; soft drinks; candy; hot dogs; specialty drinks, including beers, wine and mixed drinks, and made to order hot foods, including menu choices, such as curly fries, chicken tenders and mozzarella sticks. It operates over 900 theatres with approximately 10,000 screens globally, including over 661 theatres with approximately 8,200 screens in the United States and over 244 theatres with approximately 2,200 screens in Europe. The Company’s subsidiary also includes Carmike Cinemas, Inc.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, Shreks Adventure London, and Little BIG City brands. It also operates LEGOLAND parks under the LEGOLAND Billund, LEGOLAND Windsor, LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Deutschland, LEGOLAND Florida, LEGOLAND Malaysia, LEGOLAND Dubai, and LEGOLAND Japan brands; and resort theme parks under the Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, Gardaland, Heide Park, THORPE PARK Resort, and Warwick Castle brands. As of March 23, 2018, the company operated approximately 120 attractions, 15 hotels, and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin Entertainments plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Poole, the United Kingdom.

