MetalCoin (METAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $973,600.00

MetalCoin (CURRENCY:METAL) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One MetalCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetalCoin has a total market cap of $973,600.00 and $0.00 worth of MetalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetalCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.01676780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004611 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015787 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001111 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023013 BTC.

MetalCoin Coin Profile

METAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2014. MetalCoin’s total supply is 76,925,527 coins. MetalCoin’s official website is www.metalmoshpit.com. MetalCoin’s official Twitter account is @MetalCoinTeam.

MetalCoin Coin Trading

MetalCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase MetalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetalCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.