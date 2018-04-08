MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.19 Million in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hasbro by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 278,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hasbro by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $384,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $866,278.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,435 shares of company stock worth $38,337,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.93.

HAS opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $116.20. The stock has a market cap of $10,558.06, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.48. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

