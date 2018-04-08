MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $5.87 Million in Chemours Co (CC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chemours as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Clearbridge LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter valued at $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark Newman sold 29,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,445,251.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Kirsch sold 13,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $688,637.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,280.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,140.81, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.95. Chemours Co has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $58.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 115.54% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Chemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

