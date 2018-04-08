MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in PVH (PVH)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in PVH by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 13,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,909,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PVH by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 55,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in PVH by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PVH shares. Wells Fargo boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Instinet started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.28.

In other PVH news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $3,420,417.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $445,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,091 shares of company stock worth $7,415,353 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12,057.08, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. PVH has a 52-week low of $96.85 and a 52-week high of $160.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. research analysts predict that PVH will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.89%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

