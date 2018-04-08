MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $5.94 Million in Catalent (CTLT)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Catalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth $100,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Catalent by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $257,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William Downie sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $379,627.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Catalent in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. First Analysis began coverage on Catalent in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

CTLT opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $5,298.09, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. Catalent has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $606.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

