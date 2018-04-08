MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes $6.35 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $149.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9,830.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $121.93 and a 12 month high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.11.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total value of $62,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $986,987.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $82,755.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,260.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

