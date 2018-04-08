MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,882 John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBT. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,177,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period.

NYSE JBT opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $82.45 and a 52 week high of $122.65. The company has a market cap of $3,580.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $125.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.57.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

