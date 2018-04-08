MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $5.40 Million in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 395,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,525,000 after buying an additional 109,284 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,113,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cowen set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.89.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $95.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17,997.94, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $117.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, insider David J. Aldrich sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,956,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,034,793.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.21, for a total transaction of $1,195,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,415,738. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

