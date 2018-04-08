MetLife (NYSE:MET) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MetLife (NYSE:MET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “MetLife’s shares underperformed its industry in a year's time. The company kept a reserve charge of $331 million in its Retirement and Income Solutions (RIS) Segment, which reflects weak internal control. Its investment in efficiency programs is expected to weigh on margins before reaping benefits. Also, exposure to catastrophe induces earnings volatility. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 1.2% downward over the last 60 days. This reflects analysts' pessimism towards the stock. Nevertheless, MetLife's efforts to streamline its business (for the past many years), only to focus on core business, are really impressive. Its strong international operations and disciplined capital management should drive long-term growth.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 16th. UBS restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $45.27. 8,637,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954,277. The company has a market capitalization of $47,716.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. MetLife has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). MetLife had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $15.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in MetLife by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 161,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

