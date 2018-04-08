MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGP. Ladenburg Thalmann set a $35.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $26.44 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,874.52, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 83.58%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Robert W. Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $39,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,908.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,729,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

