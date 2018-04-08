MICHELIN (CGDE) (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MICHELIN (CGDE) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $29.08 on Friday. MICHELIN has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $26,174.02, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

WARNING: “MICHELIN (CGDE) (MGDDY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/michelin-cgde-mgddy-downgraded-by-morgan-stanley-to-equal-weight-updated-updated.html.

MICHELIN (CGDE) Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles. The company provides its products primarily under the BFGoodrich, KLEBER, UNIROYAL, TIGAR, KORMORAN, RIKEN, TAURUS, SIAMTYRE, and WARRIOR brand names.

