Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($154.32) price objective on Michelin (EPA:ML) in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas set a €138.00 ($170.37) target price on Michelin and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS set a €129.00 ($159.26) target price on Michelin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs set a €150.00 ($185.19) target price on Michelin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Michelin in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a €146.00 ($180.25) target price on Michelin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Michelin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €132.50 ($163.58).

EPA:ML traded down €0.40 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €126.65 ($156.36). The stock had a trading volume of 201,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Michelin has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($132.04) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($161.54).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Morgan Stanley Reiterates €125.00 Price Target for Michelin (EPA:ML)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/michelin-ml-given-a-125-00-price-target-by-morgan-stanley-analysts-updated-updated.html.

Michelin Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

Receive News & Ratings for Michelin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.