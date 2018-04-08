Micro Focus International plc (MCRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,445 ($19.96).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($38.68) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($35.92) price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.92) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 2,700 ($37.30) to GBX 2,500 ($34.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

LON MCRO remained flat at $GBX 986.80 ($13.63) during trading on Friday. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of GBX 26.78 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,970.50 ($41.04).

In other news, insider Darren Roos acquired 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.99) per share, with a total value of £49,735.40 ($68,714.29). Also, insider Kevin Loosemore acquired 20,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($13.90) per share, for a total transaction of £202,769.36 ($280,145.57). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,548 shares of company stock worth $32,249,433.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc is a United Kingdom-based global software company. The Company is engaged in delivering and supporting software solutions. The Company enables customers to utilize new technology solutions while maximizing the value of their investments in information technology (IT) infrastructure and business applications.

