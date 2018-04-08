Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Microchip Technology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.2947416368236 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.27. 2,461,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $20,216.77, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $101.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.10 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued an “average” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.99.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $177,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Esther Johnson sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $222,722.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,081 shares in the company, valued at $595,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,552. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

