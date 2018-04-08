Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 274.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 212.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,801,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 609.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,389,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,880,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053,413 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 395.2% in the second quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 10,487,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $722,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369,500 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $527,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $711,306.88, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $97.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,337.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,928,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs set a $100.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

