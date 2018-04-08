MicroStrategy (MSTR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered MicroStrategy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.40.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $125.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,462.83, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.68. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $122.16 and a 1-year high of $196.35.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a provider of enterprise software platforms around the world. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements, and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. It focuses on providing enterprise customers with software platform and services for deploying intelligence applications.

