MicroStrategy (MSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other research firms have also commented on MSTR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.40.

NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.87. The stock had a trading volume of 76,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,680. The company has a market cap of $1,443.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.68. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $122.16 and a 52 week high of $196.35.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.91 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.50%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 93.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a provider of enterprise software platforms around the world. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements, and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. It focuses on providing enterprise customers with software platform and services for deploying intelligence applications.

