Midcoast Energy Partners (MEP) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -0.08

News stories about Midcoast Energy Partners (NYSE:MEP) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Midcoast Energy Partners earned a daily sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.7421420376936 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MEP remained flat at $$7.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Midcoast Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Midcoast Energy Partners Company Profile

Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. (MEP) is a limited partnership company that is engaged in the natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) midstream business. It operates through two segments: Gathering, Processing and Transportation, and Logistics and Marketing. It also provides marketing services of natural gas and NGLs to wholesale customers.

