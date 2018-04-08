Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

News coverage about Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Middlefield Banc earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 43.5326906986736 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBCN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $160.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.19. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $54.60.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.62. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director William A. Et Al Valerian sold 923 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $45,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Et Al Valerian sold 1,858 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $93,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,850 shares of company stock worth $780,128. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

