Millennium Management LLC Buys 408,661 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 588.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 408,661 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $64,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.10.

UNP stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $101.06 and a 52-week high of $143.05. The company has a market cap of $103,725.50, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,363.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

