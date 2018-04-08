MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,544 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 4.44% of MTGE Investment worth $37,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTGE Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MTGE Investment by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of MTGE Investment during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTGE Investment during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MTGE Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kuehl sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $63,740.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded MTGE Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

MTGE Investment stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.18. MTGE Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

MTGE Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. MTGE Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 177.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%.

MTGE Investment Profile

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments.

