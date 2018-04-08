Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,612,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,374,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Commercial Metals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Commercial Metals by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 4,203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 589,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 575,835 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,256.83, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.15%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In other Commercial Metals news, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 6,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $174,345.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam R. Hickey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $517,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,536 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Longbow Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.72 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/millennium-management-llc-takes-34-37-million-position-in-commercial-metals-cmc-updated-updated.html.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.