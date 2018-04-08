Miners’ Reward Token Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001652 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Miners’ Reward Token has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $9,343.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00684486 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00173995 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035766 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050919 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is not currently possible to purchase Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

